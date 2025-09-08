Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 996.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $85.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

