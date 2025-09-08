Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $51,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.4%
EMR opened at $132.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $150.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.39.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
