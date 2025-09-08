Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD is RNC Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 2.8% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $54,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,481,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 290,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,612.68. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1%

APD stock opened at $289.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $243.69 and a one year high of $341.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.