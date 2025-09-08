Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases 18,880 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Voleon Capital Management LP grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 200.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,880 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 117.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,718,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,154,000 after acquiring an additional 173,298 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 54.7% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 40.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ecolab from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.51 per share, for a total transaction of $167,106.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $273.56 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $286.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.56 and its 200-day moving average is $261.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

