Voleon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,666 shares of company stock worth $13,982,763. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $492.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $460.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.