13,254 Shares in CME Group Inc. $CME Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,011.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.93.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $261.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.15. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.38 and a 12-month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

