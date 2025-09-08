Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 7,834 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:MRK opened at $84.59 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.