Voleon Capital Management LP Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation $CSX

Voleon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,902 shares during the quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in CSX by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Trading Down 0.4%
NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Bank of America raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
