Voleon Capital Management LP Buys 16,140 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Voleon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

