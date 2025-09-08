Kestra Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Kestra Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 176.1% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

