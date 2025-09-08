Adalta Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in EQT Corporation $EQT

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $14,638,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $447,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in EQT by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 68,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on EQT from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.58. EQT Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.05%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

