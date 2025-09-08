Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $50.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.50. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.