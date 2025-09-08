Ascent Group LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $580,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 36.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 498.5% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $1,509,141.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,703.04. This represents a 18.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $243.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.98 and a 200-day moving average of $265.54. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $228.54 and a one year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

