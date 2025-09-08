Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 3,593 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $11,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth increased its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 14,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its position in Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.21.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Edison International has a 52 week low of $47.73 and a 52 week high of $88.64.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.