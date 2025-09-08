Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $435,961.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,188,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,504,000 after buying an additional 2,410,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,546,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,828,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,959,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,238 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

