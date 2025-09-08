CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CSLM Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPWR

CSLM Acquisition Stock Down 1.3%

SPWR opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. CSLM Acquisition has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.37.

CSLM Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. CSLM Acquisition had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSLM Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSLM Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Complete Solaria, Inc engages in the provision of solar services. It offers sales enablement, project management, partner coordination, and customer communication. The company is headquartered in San Ramon, CA and does business as SunPower Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.