Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Purchases 424 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,112,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,281,000 after acquiring an additional 722,582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Melius Research raised shares of International Business Machines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $248.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $199.34 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $261.07 and its 200-day moving average is $257.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

