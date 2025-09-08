Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $576.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.33. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $583.32.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

