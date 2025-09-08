Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 6,090 Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total transaction of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,893 shares of company stock valued at $79,372,103 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $479.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.81. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.13.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

