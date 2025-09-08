The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 179,246 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 515.1% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,139 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $418.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.