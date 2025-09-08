2,493 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.1%
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
