Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 2.0%

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 38.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,467,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

