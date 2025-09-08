United Services Automobile Association Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,055,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,052,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $139.55 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.50.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

