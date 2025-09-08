RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 2,676 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 6,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,609 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,578,000 after acquiring an additional 123,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,662,369 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $640,479,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $132.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.38.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

