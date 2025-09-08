Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,422 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

VWO opened at $51.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.67.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

