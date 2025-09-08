Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $3.11 Million Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,289,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,261,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,562 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,923,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,384 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,467,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,263,000 after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,632,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,950,000 after acquiring an additional 712,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,820,000 after acquiring an additional 877,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $167.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day moving average is $153.84. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 167.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

