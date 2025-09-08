RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $117.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

