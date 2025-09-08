Morgan Stanley $MS Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 826,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nightview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $6,466,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 149,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $148.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $151.86.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $4,092,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 399,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,325,688.65. This represents a 6.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 43,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $6,141,499.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 294,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,480,422.50. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $20,841,628. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.