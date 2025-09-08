Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Decreases By 33.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 681,000 shares, adecreaseof33.2% from the July 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 757,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 757,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 49,557,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,811,000 after buying an additional 20,413,246 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887,079 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,227.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 602,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after buying an additional 576,848 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,029,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after buying an additional 530,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,423,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

