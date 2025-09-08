CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 35.7% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adropof35.7% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CareCloud Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ CCLDO opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

