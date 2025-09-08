Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $204.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

