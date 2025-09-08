Challenger Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 350 United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,422,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,651,390,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,093,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,488,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,138,000 after acquiring an additional 886,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,561,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,406,000 after acquiring an additional 120,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.2%

United Rentals stock opened at $976.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $525.91 and a fifty-two week high of $980.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $868.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $729.03.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.86.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

