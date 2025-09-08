Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 583,800 shares, adeclineof42.2% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.30.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIGI

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $165.86 on Monday. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $170.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.86.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 47,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 29,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.