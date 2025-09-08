Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 342.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,745 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sysco news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $3,046,086.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. This trade represents a 55.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,377 shares of company stock worth $7,361,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Corporation has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

