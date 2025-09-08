Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 12,393 Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $34.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $34.68.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

