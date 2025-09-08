Fred Alger Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 413,656 shares during the period. Natera accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.93% of Natera worth $368,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $113,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,361,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,055,000 after purchasing an additional 660,538 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Natera by 8,233.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 397,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 393,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,634,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after acquiring an additional 268,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $500,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 130,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,714,287.85. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $851,722.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 169,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,683,814. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,610. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $268.00 price objective on Natera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NTRA

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $168.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.68. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.57 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.