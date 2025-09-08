Everstar Asset Management LLC Takes $3.75 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Everstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.7% of Everstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 108,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 1,451.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 297,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock opened at $113.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.14. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.