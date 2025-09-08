Reviewing Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) & Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Fuel Green $1.74 million 1.79 -$14.92 million N/A N/A Andritz $9.00 billion 0.82 $537.26 million $1.02 13.89

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Andritz”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Andritz has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Fuel Green and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A Andritz 5.81% 21.31% 5.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fusion Fuel Green and Andritz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 0 0 0.00 Andritz 1 0 1 0 2.00

Summary

Andritz beats Fusion Fuel Green on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator. It also provides engineering and procurement services comprising advisory, concept and proposal developments; FEL I, II and III studies; construction and legalization services; and operation and maintenance services. In addition, the company is involved in hydrogen project development. It serves natural gas networks and grids, oil refineries, ammonia producers, regulators, and related government departments. Fusion Fuel Green PLC was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

