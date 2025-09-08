UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $6.21 Million Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,379 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,638 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HP were worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,185,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.96.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

