Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $665,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.1%

MSI opened at $479.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $442.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 82,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.05, for a total value of $38,324,333.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,959.80. This represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,080.64. The trade was a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,893 shares of company stock valued at $79,372,103 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.13.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

