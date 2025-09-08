Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bullish in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Bullish Stock Performance
About Bullish
Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.
