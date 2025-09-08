Head to Head Analysis: Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) and Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Denso and Modine Manufacturing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denso $47.03 billion 0.91 $2.77 billion $0.95 15.45 Modine Manufacturing $2.58 billion 2.75 $184.00 million $3.49 38.78

Denso has higher revenue and earnings than Modine Manufacturing. Denso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Denso and Modine Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denso 5.62% 7.67% 4.89% Modine Manufacturing 7.21% 23.90% 11.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Denso and Modine Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denso 0 3 0 0 2.00 Modine Manufacturing 0 0 3 0 3.00

Modine Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $145.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Modine Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Modine Manufacturing is more favorable than Denso.

Risk and Volatility

Denso has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Denso on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denso

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units. It also provides gasoline, diesel, hybrid, electric vehicle, and fuel cell vehicle power-train systems; and safety and cockpit systems, such as driving environment recognition, vehicle dynamic control, collision safety, visibility support, cockpit information, and information security systems, as well as other products. In addition, the company offers automotive service parts and accessories, comprising spark plugs, oil and cabin air filters, wiper blades, air filter elements, starters, alternators, compressors, oxygen sensors, fuel pumps, air conditioner service parts, radiators, condensers, ion generators, air conditioners for busses and construction vehicles, and truck refrigeration products, as well as refrigerant recovery, recycling, and charging machines; and repair and support products and services. Further, it provides industrial solutions for factories in automotive parts production; agricultural solutions, including Profarm Controller, a climate control system for greenhouse and horticulture solutions; and household air conditioning equipment and industrial systems. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers. It also provides data center products consisting of IT cooling solutions, including precision air conditioning units for data center applications; computer room air conditioning and handler units; hybrid fan coils; fan walls; chillers; condensers; condensing units; and liquid cooling solutions for high-density computing, as well as replacement parts, maintenance service and control solutions for existing equipment and new building management controls and systems. In addition, the company offers powertrain cooling products, such as radiators, condensers, engine cooling modules, charge air coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; cooling module generator sets; aluminum and stainless steel engine oil coolers, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, liquid charge air coolers, transmission and retarder oil coolers, and chillers; battery thermal management systems, electronics cooling packages, battery chillers, battery cooling plates, coolers and casings for electronics cooling, and coolers for electric axles; and coatings products and application services. Modine Manufacturing Company was incorporated in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

