The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 99.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 4,485.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America raised TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on TJX Companies from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $139.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.22 and a 52 week high of $145.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

