Critical Contrast: Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Kaiser Group (OTCMKTS:KGHI – Get Free Report) and VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kaiser Group and VSE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kaiser Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 VSE 0 0 4 0 3.00

VSE has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.78%. Given Kaiser Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaiser Group is more favorable than VSE.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A VSE 1.94% 7.25% 4.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kaiser Group and VSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kaiser Group and VSE”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VSE $1.08 billion 3.18 $15.32 million $1.12 148.43

VSE has higher revenue and earnings than Kaiser Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of VSE shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Kaiser Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of VSE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VSE beats Kaiser Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kaiser Group

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kaiser Aircraft Industries, Inc., provides aircraft maintenance and modification services for government, military, and commercial customers. It also manufactures and assemblies parts and kits. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators. This segment serves commercial airlines, regional airlines, cargo transporters, MRO integrators and providers, aviation manufacturers, corporate and private aircraft owners, and fixed-base operators. The Fleet segment offers parts supply, inventory management, e-commerce fulfillment, logistics, supply chain support, and other services to support the commercial aftermarket medium- and heavy-duty truck market. This segment also provides sale of vehicle parts and supply chain services to support client truck fleets, as well as sustainment solutions and managed inventory services to government and commercial truck fleets. VSE Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.