Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 655.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Solventum were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Solventum by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Solventum by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solventum by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

SOLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Solventum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

SOLV stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Solventum Corporation has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

