Clearline Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 131,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Neogen by 1,495.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Neogen by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Neogen by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NEOG. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Neogen Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

