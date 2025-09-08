Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 4,162 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

SPTL opened at $26.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

