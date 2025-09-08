Caxton Associates LLP Buys New Shares in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 32.3% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,035,201.04. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 47,205 shares of company stock worth $13,082,187 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $280.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.54 and a 200 day moving average of $266.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

