iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $93.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.