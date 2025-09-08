Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

